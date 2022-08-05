Previous
More PV experimenting by kartia
More PV experimenting

My apologies for not commenting much lately. Been very busy last few weeks, but have madly run around a few things getting 360° pics to overlay. I'm finding it interesting to experiment with this effect.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Diana ace
Well done, this works so well and looks terrific! What does PV stand for?
August 6th, 2022  
Carole G ace
Love the Pep Ventosa effect. This a great example
August 6th, 2022  
