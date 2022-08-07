Previous
Rotunda. by kartia
110 / 365

Rotunda.

More experimenting with overlaying images. This one I chose one spot to align all the layers to at the top of the rotunda. (Mentioning for my own memories sake) I'm quite liking learning more about this technique but it's quite time consuming too!
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
