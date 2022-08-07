Sign up
110 / 365
Rotunda.
More experimenting with overlaying images. This one I chose one spot to align all the layers to at the top of the rotunda. (Mentioning for my own memories sake) I'm quite liking learning more about this technique but it's quite time consuming too!
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
pep ventosa
