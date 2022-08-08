Previous
Off home after another hard day's work. by kartia
117 / 365

Off home after another hard day's work.

Wouldn't this be a lovely commute?
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
