Negative space heart ducks by kartia
122 / 365

Negative space heart ducks

13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Babs ace
Oh well spotted.
August 25th, 2022  
Jessica Eby
They're so cute!
August 25th, 2022  
