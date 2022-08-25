Sign up
125 / 365
Baroque Ventosa still life.
A difficult choice, blissfully impossible; reborn into baroque or renaissance?
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
25th August 2022 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
this is so beautifully done, I love it!
August 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
This is gorgeous I love it fav
August 25th, 2022
