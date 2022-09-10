Sign up
135 / 365
QE2 tribute.
Unsure that my words contribute much here. And I certainly couldn’t muster a thousand.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
1
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
2
1
1
365
ILCE-9
10th September 2022 8:47pm
Tags
“queen
,
elizabeth”
Jessica Eby
That's lovely. ❤️💔
September 11th, 2022
