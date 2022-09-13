Previous
Florence Broadhurst . . . I love her designs. by kartia
139 / 365

Florence Broadhurst . . . I love her designs.

I often think that a Silky Oak relief would make a lovely wallpaper along Florence's design lines.
Kartia

