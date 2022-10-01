Previous
Furry little pops of sunshine. by kartia
Furry little pops of sunshine.

Had a lovely lunch out at a nursery with exhibit gardens today and actually took a photo!!
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Diana ace
and such a beauty you took, wonderful colours and title. Love the hairy details.
October 1st, 2022  
julia ace
Beaut shot .. love the hairy stems..
October 1st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
October 1st, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful.
October 1st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured!
October 1st, 2022  
