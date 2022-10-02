Previous
Next
Houdini swirl by kartia
144 / 365

Houdini swirl

My favourite pet hen has lovely glossy black/green feathers and a habit of escaping. Hence her name, and my complete frustration trying to get a single photo in focus. So editing fun to the rescue today.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice! Looks a bit like one of those waves that surfers love to "tunnel" through :-)
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise