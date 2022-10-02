Sign up
Houdini swirl
My favourite pet hen has lovely glossy black/green feathers and a habit of escaping. Hence her name, and my complete frustration trying to get a single photo in focus. So editing fun to the rescue today.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Helge E. Storheim
Nice! Looks a bit like one of those waves that surfers love to "tunnel" through :-)
October 2nd, 2022
