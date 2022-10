You don't scare me

Our not very brave Labradoodle went racing down to the banana patch this morning. As luck would have it, I had a suitable lens on! This very confident Cockie stared her down, fluffed up, spread her wings and chased her off. Poor Aggie came inside looking a little miffed. We know Cockatoo's as flying bolt cutters, so I think the dog made the right choice, but was an interesting encounter to witness.