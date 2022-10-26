Previous
X marks the spot. by kartia
150 / 365

X marks the spot.

All over town with appointments today and snapped this different pov of Sydney’s harbour bridge. Thank goodness my marriage certificate came with a chauffeur 😉
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
