152 / 365
Hello Maggie
It was super windy yesterday but this very inquisitive Magpie ran straight towards me. I think it was hoping for a free lunch :)
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
177
photos
107
followers
145
following
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
1st November 2022 10:08am
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot of those eyes staring right at you! love the ruffled feathers.
November 2nd, 2022
