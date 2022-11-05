Previous
Next
On the flip slide. by kartia
154 / 365

On the flip slide.

A wattle bird. These last two photos (thank goodness for having iPhone in the pocket!) are the completed murals thus far. There is evidence of more in progress that I hope to post soon. Birds local to the area. I think the artist so talented.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Definitely brightens up what could be a dull space.
November 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Fabulous street art, what a great find.
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise