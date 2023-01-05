Previous
My Happy Place by kartia
165 / 365

My Happy Place

Not a photo from today but cutting myself some slack at the moment.

Took this as a quick snap whilst attempting a photo of a red belly black snake that was out sun baking. So much beauty to behold.
5th January 2023 5th Jan 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
47% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely but not so sure about the prospect of snakes.
February 21st, 2023  
