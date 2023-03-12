Previous
Next
Hello lovely 😉 by kartia
181 / 365

Hello lovely 😉

Visiting Toormina for a few weeks includes some new neighbours. Female Eastern water dragon - bit miffed that we wanted to swim too!

Wish I’d had a slightly smaller aperture so her nose wasn’t fuzzy - oh well, maybe next time!
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise