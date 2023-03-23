Sign up
183 / 365
Pedal power.
Our kayaks have pedal blades - it is cheating a bit . . . but the way the tide rushes out to the ocean from the creek here made me very thankful. Wonderful day spent with family.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
208
photos
103
followers
145
following
50% complete
Tags
creek
,
kayak
,
boambee
Pam
ace
That looks like paradise!
March 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
That sure looks like paradise, what a wonderful spot and shot. Re the pedal blades, rather be safe than sorry ;-)
March 23rd, 2023
