Pedal power. by kartia
183 / 365

Pedal power.

Our kayaks have pedal blades - it is cheating a bit . . . but the way the tide rushes out to the ocean from the creek here made me very thankful. Wonderful day spent with family.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Pam ace
That looks like paradise!
March 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
That sure looks like paradise, what a wonderful spot and shot. Re the pedal blades, rather be safe than sorry ;-)
March 23rd, 2023  
