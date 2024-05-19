Previous
Medieval fair by kartia
Medieval fair

In a beautiful park I’d never visited before. Shame it’s a good hour and more away from home, but was a wonderful day admiring the effort put into costumes and displays. Great jousting but was not close enough for pics with iPhone.
Kartia

