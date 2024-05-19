Sign up
Medieval fair
In a beautiful park I’d never visited before. Shame it’s a good hour and more away from home, but was a wonderful day admiring the effort put into costumes and displays. Great jousting but was not close enough for pics with iPhone.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th May 2024 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
festival
,
medieval
