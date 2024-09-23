Previous
Forgot to moisturise this morning ;) by kartia
Forgot to moisturise this morning ;)

Lizard skin in Boambee.

Poolside - not as nice as the creek but kids loving the spa.
23rd September 2024

Kartia

@kartia
September 23rd, 2024  
