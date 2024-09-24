Previous
Next
Sawtell headland by kartia
234 / 365

Sawtell headland

This shot reminds me of Gauguin for some reason. Maybe it’s the colours?
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
The colours are beautiful and your composition makes fora terrific shot
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise