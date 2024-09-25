Previous
A helping hand required. by kartia
A helping hand required.

Visited a friend who lives inland from Coffs Harbour yesterday. They do macropod rescue and our kids were so chuffed to cuddle and feed three little joeys.

They’ll be given safe harbour until they’re ready to be released back into their native habitat.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Kartia

@kartia
Suzanne ace
How wonderful a story
September 26th, 2024  
