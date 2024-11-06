Sign up
256 / 365
Dystopian view
Urban reality sometimes strikes me as quite ugly - so when I saw this out a window, I was quite surprised how much I liked it. Reminded me of a sci-fi movie scene.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th November 2024 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sci-fi
Jessica Eby
ace
I can definitely see a sci-fi quality in this shot!
December 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Looks neat on black
December 4th, 2024
