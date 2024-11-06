Previous
Dystopian view by kartia
Dystopian view

Urban reality sometimes strikes me as quite ugly - so when I saw this out a window, I was quite surprised how much I liked it. Reminded me of a sci-fi movie scene.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Kartia

@kartia
Jessica Eby ace
I can definitely see a sci-fi quality in this shot!
December 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Looks neat on black
December 4th, 2024  
