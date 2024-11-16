Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
Hello World
This one had just emerywhen we found him, his shell was still soft. Cicadas just herald summer is coming for me. There wasn’t that many last year. Also saw a Christmas beetle at Myall.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Kartia
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th November 2024 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
