Hello World by kartia
Hello World

This one had just emerywhen we found him, his shell was still soft. Cicadas just herald summer is coming for me. There wasn’t that many last year. Also saw a Christmas beetle at Myall.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Kartia

