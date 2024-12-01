Previous
Garden bullseye? by kartia
257 / 365

Garden bullseye?

On the entry bridge to Mount Penang Gardens in Kariong.

The Lotus ponds were also just fabulous.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
eDorre ace
Love the graphic quality of this shot
December 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
such a fabulous shot and colours, great title too.
December 1st, 2024  
