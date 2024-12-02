Sign up
Previous
258 / 365
Yearning.
Beyond the bullseye (which is within the side of a bridge) you arrive in a lovely botanical garden.
And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry fields forever
Couldn’t get those lyrics out of my head as we gazed over the lotus ponds.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
4
2
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
Tags
botanical
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous… such a special song… is in my/head too
December 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow - what a shot
December 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely pov
December 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great pov
December 2nd, 2024
