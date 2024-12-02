Previous
Yearning. by kartia
Yearning.

Beyond the bullseye (which is within the side of a bridge) you arrive in a lovely botanical garden.

And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry fields forever

Couldn’t get those lyrics out of my head as we gazed over the lotus ponds.
Beverley ace
Sooo gorgeous… such a special song… is in my/head too
December 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - what a shot
December 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely pov
December 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great pov
December 2nd, 2024  
