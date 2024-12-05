Sign up
260 / 365
Bobbin Head National Park
Not a bad place to be waiting for Master 3 to finish Scouts. Towards the end, noticing the brief colour of sunset saved me from fixating on how many sandflies and mosquitoes were removing my legs, tiny bite by bite!
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Kartia
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
Beverley
Tranquility…beautiful capture.. check essential oils …to scare off the mozis
December 6th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Such pretty colours!
December 6th, 2024
