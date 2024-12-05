Previous
Bobbin Head National Park by kartia
260 / 365

Bobbin Head National Park

Not a bad place to be waiting for Master 3 to finish Scouts. Towards the end, noticing the brief colour of sunset saved me from fixating on how many sandflies and mosquitoes were removing my legs, tiny bite by bite!
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Kartia

Beverley ace
Tranquility…beautiful capture.. check essential oils …to scare off the mozis
December 6th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Such pretty colours!
December 6th, 2024  
