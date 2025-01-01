Previous
Next
Waking up to a New Year. by kartia
261 / 365

Waking up to a New Year.

These Drummers are so loud, I’m not convinced it’s a healing frequency but it is definitely frequent atm!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Kartia

ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great bug.
January 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat shot
January 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing details of a bug new to me.
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact