263 / 365
SOOC - Nature’s palate.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
2
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
308
photos
93
followers
133
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
2nd January 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and textures.
January 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful textures!
January 15th, 2025
365 Project
