Previous
If it wasn’t screwed on . . . by kartia
264 / 365

If it wasn’t screwed on . . .

I’m sure this will happen to me one day ;)

Last minute pic whilst packing to come home.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Kartia

ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great angle.
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact