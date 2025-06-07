Sign up
Previous
266 / 365
Vivid scape.
Combined our annual Vivid light show outing with a silent disco last night.
Having danced for a solid 3 hours first, I was surprised my legs held up for the walk around the light installations!
Taken from the Opera house promenade.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
2
2
Kartia
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Tags
sydney
,
vivid
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
June 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A great capture
June 8th, 2025
