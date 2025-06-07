Previous
Vivid scape. by kartia
266 / 365

Vivid scape.

Combined our annual Vivid light show outing with a silent disco last night.

Having danced for a solid 3 hours first, I was surprised my legs held up for the walk around the light installations!

Taken from the Opera house promenade.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Kartia

@kartia
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
June 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A great capture
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
