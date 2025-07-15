Previous
Art Gallery exposed by kartia
267 / 365

Art Gallery exposed

Quick capture on the way out of seeing the Archibald Prize entrants at the Art Gallery of NSW. I liked the contrast of the exposure.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Kartia

@kartia
Photo Details

