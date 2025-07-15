Sign up
267 / 365
Art Gallery exposed
Quick capture on the way out of seeing the Archibald Prize entrants at the Art Gallery of NSW. I liked the contrast of the exposure.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
15th July 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
