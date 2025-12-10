Sign up
268 / 365
After the storm
Credit goes to my husband for this one. He captured this after a fantastic storm had just blown through Yarrie Lake.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Kartia
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
iPhone 15 Pro Max
10th December 2025 7:44pm
Tags
rainbow
Babs
ace
What a perfect rainbow
January 23rd, 2026
