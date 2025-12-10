Previous
After the storm by kartia
268 / 365

After the storm

Credit goes to my husband for this one. He captured this after a fantastic storm had just blown through Yarrie Lake.
10th December 2025

Kartia

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a perfect rainbow
January 23rd, 2026  
