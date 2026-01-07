Previous
Sci-fi inspiration by kartia
271 / 365

Sci-fi inspiration

Looks like a bee, but google tells me it’s some type of fly. Either way, when I see the detail I’m sure every sci-fi creature I’ve ever seen is modelled off an insect.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Kartia

ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact