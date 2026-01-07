Sign up
271 / 365
Sci-fi inspiration
Looks like a bee, but google tells me it’s some type of fly. Either way, when I see the detail I’m sure every sci-fi creature I’ve ever seen is modelled off an insect.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
315
photos
86
followers
122
following
74% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th January 2026 11:30am
Tags
insect
