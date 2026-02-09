Previous
Driving lesson reprieve by kartia
277 / 365

Driving lesson reprieve

Teaching Master 3 to drive, went to practice a three point turn up this little no through road and quickly changed to ‘parallel park’ lesson so I could leap out and grab a photo.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Kartia

ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous view.
February 9th, 2026  
