The sun is always shining above the clouds. by kartia
The sun is always shining above the clouds.

A quick little moment to appreciate when I got off the train for home yesterday. I always love seeing the rays breaking through cloud cover like this.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
