30 / 365
The sun is always shining above the clouds.
A quick little moment to appreciate when I got off the train for home yesterday. I always love seeing the rays breaking through cloud cover like this.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
252
photos
90
followers
136
following
