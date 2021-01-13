Previous
Next
Yin Yang by katarzynamorawiec
13 / 365

Yin Yang

I found mine yin yang ;)
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Katarzyna Morawiec

@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very well composed, fav!
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise