Certificate :) by katarzynamorawiec
23 / 365

Certificate :)

Look what arrived today!
For the first time I sent a few my photographs with TTL CAMERA CLUB for the YPU exhibition and one of them catch the certificate.
Sorry to brag myself but I am more than happy 😊
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Katarzyna Morawiec

@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Newbank Lass ace
Congrats
January 23rd, 2021  
Nada ace
Congratulations
January 23rd, 2021  
