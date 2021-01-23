Sign up
23 / 365
Certificate :)
Look what arrived today!
For the first time I sent a few my photographs with TTL CAMERA CLUB for the YPU exhibition and one of them catch the certificate.
Sorry to brag myself but I am more than happy 😊
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd January 2021 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Tags
white
,
egg
,
certificate
,
purewhite
,
whiteegg
Newbank Lass
ace
Congrats
January 23rd, 2021
Nada
ace
Congratulations
January 23rd, 2021
