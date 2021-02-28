Sign up
To be in disarray
I think the title of the photo is on point, I'm fine but sometimes I don't know whether to laugh or cry, and hands drop.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Tags
rose
,
petals
,
redrose
,
redpetals
Jay Holm
ace
Cool concept. Great execution.
February 28th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 28th, 2021
