61 / 365
Bon appetit
Yummy, yum pancakes for you :)
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
2
0
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd March 2021 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
pancake
,
pancakes
,
macro
,
honey
,
bluberries
Jennifer_makalapua
Hi Katarzyna, these pancakes look very delicious. I really like the blueberry in the front out of focus and the main sweet pancake syrup in focus, it gives the food a special shine. I also like the lighting dark but still very nicely bright. Keep up 👌Good job
March 2nd, 2021
Katarzyna Morawiec
Thank you very much
@jennifer_makalapua
March 2nd, 2021
