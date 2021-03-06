Previous
Next
Closer II by katarzynamorawiec
65 / 365

Closer II

From a different point of view ;)
The first version can be found here;
https://365project.org/katarzynamorawiec/365/2021-02-19

Thank you very much for all your comment and faves :) Have a good weekend :)
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Katarzyna Morawiec

@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise