Happy Birthday by katarzynamorawiec
86 / 365

Happy Birthday

I look to the stars and sky in heaven on this day and send love, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday in heaven brother
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Katarzyna Morawiec

@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I'm from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
John Falconer ace
Great thought. My older brother just died a few days ago. Aged 82.
March 27th, 2021  
