153 / 365
"Flowers in my soul
See the way they're blooming so
Flowers, flowers in my soul
All they need is room to grow"
Zamir "Flowers in my soul"
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I'm from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
153
photos
88
followers
41
following
41% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd June 2021 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
yellow
,
flower
,
gerbera
,
selfportrait
,
autoportrait
,
fiveplustwo-hideandseek
