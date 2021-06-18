Sign up
I'm waiting for the wind
which will blow away,
the dark, tangled curtains
then at once i will stand
face to face with the sun.
"Krakowski spleen" MAANAM
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th June 2021 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
self-portrait
,
portrait
,
clouds
,
mood
,
selfportret
