I'm waiting for the wind by katarzynamorawiec
169 / 365

I'm waiting for the wind

which will blow away,
the dark, tangled curtains
then at once i will stand
face to face with the sun.

"Krakowski spleen" MAANAM
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Katarzyna Morawiec

