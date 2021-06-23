Sign up
I miss you every day
Dad, I know you are always watching over me and that your guiding hand will forever be on my shoulder. I'll hold you in my heart until I can hold you in heaven.
Happy Father’s Day
23rd June 2021
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I'm from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd June 2021 4:25pm
Adi
ace
This is a beautiful tribute Katarzyna
June 23rd, 2021
