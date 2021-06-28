Previous
In The Arms Of The Angel by katarzynamorawiec
In The Arms Of The Angel

And the endlessness that you fear
You are pulled from the wreckage
Of your silent reverie
You're in the arms of the angel
May you find some comfort here

Sarah Mclachlan - In The Arms Of The Angel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnL1e4-NfaA
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Katarzyna Morawiec

@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Photo Details

