215 / 365
because you have to go
I'll be back in two hours, I will miss you too :)
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I'm from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Tags
window
,
child
,
kid
,
boy
,
cry
