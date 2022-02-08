Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
237 / 365
I'm ready for a new challenge
Pinhole camera on the way
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
237
photos
79
followers
35
following
64% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
8th February 2022 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
beer
,
can
,
pin
,
chellenge
moni kozi
ace
Nice! Good luck! I hope you will share some of the results.
February 8th, 2022
kali
ace
cool!
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close