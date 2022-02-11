Sign up
239 / 365
My first Solargraphy
Do you remember my pin hole camera :) Here is the photo, an eigt hours exposure :) Good strat, and I will do more and longer :)
Have a good weekend everyone :)
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
239
photos
79
followers
35
following
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Views
3
365
Tags
longexposure
,
solargraphy
,
katarzynamorawiec
