240 / 365
Shadow
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Katarzyna Morawiec
@katarzynamorawiec
Hi, originally I’m from Poland but I live in the UK since 2006. My adventure with a camera starts in 2009/10 when I bought my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th February 2022 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
shadow
,
selfportrait
,
bw
,
blackwhite
,
autoportrait
,
katarzynamorawiec
Walks @ 7
ace
Out of the box creative!! Fav!
February 19th, 2022
