Native Bouquet by katford
7 / 365

Native Bouquet

We are going to a house warming party today so I picked some Native flowers from my garden. I made them into a bouquet to take them with us as a gift.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Kat

@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
1% complete

