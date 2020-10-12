Previous
Rusty objects by katford
16 / 365

Rusty objects

Our property used to be an apple orchard. On my walks around I have found these rusty objects lying or half berried in the ground. I decided to collect what ever I found.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Kat

@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
4% complete

